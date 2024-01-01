SC moved to initiate contempt proceedings against senators seeking poll delay

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) calling for contempt proceedings against senators involved in passing a resolution in the Senate that sought a further delay in the February 8 elections.

The elections are set to take place in 90 days when an assembly is dissolved, but the polls in all five legislative are yet to be held and they’ve already surpassed their constitutional limit. The polls for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies — dissolved in January last year — have not been held for around a year, while the national, Balochistan, and Sindh assemblies have been pushed past their limits as well already.

With the fears rife of delays, a petition was moved in the apex court earlier, following which the SC directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and President Arif Alvi to announce a date, which they did: February 8. Days after the announcement, the top court also ruled that no objections could be raised on the delimitations after the announcement of the schedule for the general elections, virtually closing all doors for a delay in polls.

Moreover, Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has also moved a resolution in the Senate calling for holding polls at their scheduled time, which is expected to be taken up for a vote in the next session.