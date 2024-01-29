SC orders immediate withdrawal of cases and inquiries against journalists

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday ruled that the Constitution of Pakistan ensured the freedom of speech and safety of journalists along with their right to exercise their right of criticism.

The orders came as a three-member bench headed by the chief justice, which also comprised Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali, heard the case.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, President Press Association Supreme Court Aqeel Afzal and the accused journalists appeared before the court.

“Judical system is strong advocate of press freedom and journalists’ right to exercise their right to freedom of speech. We can’t repeat the past mistakes. We should speak the truth and criticise and make accountable the lawbreakers as criticism leads to improvement.,” remarked the chief justice.

Hence, the apex court ordered the FIA to discard the notices and end inquiry against the journalists for mere criticism offence.

However, Cheif Justice Isa instructed to the attorney general arrest the journalists if they were involved in violence, incitement to chaos, assault, and foul language.

“Freedom of speech is not just associated to journalists; this right is also applicable to the judges too,” remarked Chief Justice Isa.