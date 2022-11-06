SC quashes Azam Swati’s claim of staying in Quetta’s judicial lodges

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Sunday quashed the claim of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Azam Swati of being present at the judicial lodges in Quetta.

The Supreme Court has reacted to the matter of Azam Swati’s video at judicial lodges in Quetta as in this regard, the notification of the SC has said that only judges have permission to stay in the judicial lodges. The SC registrar manages the administrative matters of the lodges, added the statement.

It was further stated in the notification that Azam Swati had not stayed in the lodges, rather he stayed at the Balochistan judicial academy – during his visit – which is not in the control of the SC.

According to a press release issued by the SC PRO, a press conference of Senator Mr Muhammad Azam Khan Swati has been circulated in electronic/social media whereby it is alleged that during his stay at Supreme Court Judicial Lodges, Quetta, some objectionable video was recorded.

“Supreme Court Judges Rest House, Quetta is being managed and supervised by the Registrar Office Supreme Court of Pakistan Islamabad and is meant for the use of Hon’ble serving and former Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” it added.

Earlier, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani formed a 14-member special committee to probe the PTI Senator Azam Swati’s allegations of an objectionable video, which he claimed his wife had received.

The committee comprising Azam Naziz Tarar, Mohsin Aziz, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Faisal Sabzwari, Tahir Bizenjo, Shafique Tarin, Senator Mushtaque, Senator Qasim, Muzaffar Shah, Hidayatullah, Kamil Ali Agha and Dilawar Khan will investigate the matter and will submit a report within 30 days.