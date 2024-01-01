SC rejects plea to shift accused under military trial to civilian jails

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : On Tuesday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a case challenging the trial of civilians in military courts until Thursday, citing the illness of the Ministry of Defence’s counsel, Khawaja Haris.

A seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, accepted the adjournment request made by the Additional Attorney General, who informed the court that Khawaja Haris was unwell and unable to appear. The bench granted the request and postponed further proceedings until Thursday.

During the hearing, Latif Khosa, representing the petitioners, urged the court to transfer detainees to civilian jails to facilitate family meetings.

However, Justice Aminuddin dismissed the plea, noting that the Attorney General had already assured the court that arrangements for family meetings would be made. He emphasized the need to remain focused on the legal aspects of the case.

The case holds significant importance as it addresses the constitutionality of trying civilians in military courts. The court will resume its hearing on Thursday.