SC rejects pre-arrest bail plea of accused involved in corruption

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of accused involved in corruption regarding disposal of hospital waste.

The Supreme Court dismissed the bail plea of accused Naseer over withdrawal of the petition.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the accused from the court premises after cancellation of bail.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said that the accused showed the hospitals the capacity of the plant at 400 tons. According to NAB, the capacity of the plant did not exceed 150 tons, he added.

Advocate Ahsan Bhoon counsel for the accused said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) alleged Rs 520 million corruption charges on his client. The waste disposal plant was private plant and run through generators, he added.

He said that images of the generator were also attached in the reply.

Justice Qazi Amin remarked that the pictures were of ultrasound. The counsel said that the District & Sessions judge ordered the NAB for action.

The Lahore High Court had also rejected the pre-arrest bail of the accused.