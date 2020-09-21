SC rejects service restoration appeal of Police Officer

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the service restoration appeal of Sindh Police Officer Syed Banhal Shah.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz said that there were five inquiries and convictions against the petitioner Banhal Shah.

The Chief Justice asked how to reinstate someone against whom there were so many cases.

The counsel for the petitioner said that the decision was made after a unilateral inquiry against his client. False charges were made against his client, he added.

The Chief Justice observed that Banhal Shah’s application had also been rejected by the Sindh Service Tribunal.

Everyone knew what happened in the police service, he added.

He said that there were also cases of kidnapping for ransom against the petitioner who was running his own private police station.

The counsel said that no one testified against his client.

Upon which Justice Ijaz responded that witnesses had recorded statements against his client.

SC orders service regularisation of FBR employee: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR’s) appeal and ordered regularisation of employee Muhammad Aslam Khan.

The court maintained the high court’s order and rejected the appeal of the department.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by FBR Intelligence Department’s employee Muhammad Aslam Khan seeking regularisation of his service.

During the course of proceedings, the court bserved that another employee Mansoor Ali had been working on acting charge for the last 11 years.

He was the given acting charge in 2007 and had not got any promotion for that reason.

Addressing the FBR counsel, the chief justice asked if the department had rules then why not any taken was taken according to them.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked whether it was fair that a person had been working on acting charge for 13 years.

The FBR counsel replied that the employee was working on acting charge according to the law.

Advocate Shoaib, counsel for employee Aslam Khan, said his client was recruited in 2007 and since then he had been working on acting charge in the Intelligence Department FBR, while his junior had been promoted.

The FBR counsel said Aslam Khan was appointed against 10 percent quota.

Justice Ijaz observed that Aslam Khan was senior than Mansoor.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the departmental appeal and ordered regularization of the employee Muhammad Aslam Khan.