SC resumes hearing on NAB amendment case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court has resumed hearing on the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance 1999 amendment case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is heading the five-member bench which also includes Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

Imran Khan, the incarcerated founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has joined the proceedings via video link from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. His request seeking personal appearance in the case is pending with the apex court.

The court had, during the previous hearing, issued orders for presenting the PTI founder through video link on the next hearing scheduled for May 30 [today].

During the previous hearing, the PTI founder did not get an opportunity to advance arguments.

Like the previous hearing, today’s hearing is not being live streamed either.

BACKGROUND

The amendments made to the NAB Ordinance 1999 not only reduced the four-year term of bureau’s chairman and the prosecutor general to three years, but also placed all regulatory bodies functioning in the country out of NAB’s domain.

Under the amended law, the term of accountability court judge was set at three years and the court was bound to decide a case within one year.

The PTI founder in his petition prayed that the amendments be struck down on grounds that they were unconstitutional. He argued that amendments to sections 2, 4, 5, 6, 25 and 26 of the NAB law are against the constitution, along with amendments made to sections 14, 15, 21 and 23.

He contended that amendments to the law are contrary to the fundamental rights under articles 9, 14, 19, 24, 25.

A three-member bench was formed on July 15, 2022. The first hearing of the case against the NAB amendments was held on July 19 after Advocate Khawaja Haris filed an application under Article 184/3 against the NAB Ordinance amendments.

Both the federation and NAB were made parties in the petition.

