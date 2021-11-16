SC seeks details of officers, NACTA responsibilities

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the list of officers and details of responsibilities of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NA-CTA) in a suo moto case against the target killing of ‘Hazara community’.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed heard the suo moto case.

The chief justice questioned the additional attorney general (AAG) whether the issues of the Hazara community had been resolved. The AAG said the names of people were put in the fourth schedule on the request of the Balochistan government.

Additional Advocate Ge-neral Balochistan informed the bench that these names would be reviewed in a m-eeting of the review board scheduled for November 24.

The chief justice remar-ked that remaining names should also have been deleted after many others had already been removed from the list. Apparently, the high court had resolved this matter, he observed.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the freedom of the citizens couldn’t be restricted in such a way. AAG requested the court to grant time till November 24.

Meanwhile, member NACTA Asif Saifullah ap-peared before the bench and adopted the stance that NACTA had no role regarding putting names on the f-ourth schedule. It was the f-ederal government who to-ok such a decision, he said.

On a query by the bench, the member said his department only uploads the names on websites to this the chief justice remarked how an officer of BPS-21 could be given this task when only an assistant could be deputed for this work.

The court sought details of officers along with responsibilities of NACTA and adjourned the case till next date.