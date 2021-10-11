SC seeks evidence against Zahir’s mother in Noor murder case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday sought material evidence regarding alleged involvement of Asmat Zakir Adamjee, the mother of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Zakir had filed two separate pleas in the top court ag-ainst Islamabad High Court decision through their counsel Khawaja Haris.

A three-member SC be-nch comprising Justice U-mar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Ju-stice Qazi Muhammad Am-in heard the bail pleas filed by Zahir Jaffer’s parents.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mans-oor Ali Shah inquired about the mention of Ismat Zak-ir’s name in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict.

Justice Bandial observed that there was no mention of her name in the decision.

Khawaja Haris counsel for the parents of Zahir Jaffer said that the accused in the case was Zahir Jaffer and his parents were in Karachi at the time of the murder.

On this, Justice Bandial said that the bench was trying to understand the case.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the Noor Mukadam murder case was an extremely unfortunate one.

He said that the court was seeking information so as to understand the facts related to the case.

The counsel said that the forensic reports had not been received yet.

Advocate General Islam-abad said that all forensic reports except those of the mobile phones used in the incident had been received.

Upon this, Justice Bandial said that the right to fair trial was mandatory, but a delay in concluding a case also leads to unrest.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till October 18 with directions to the prosecution to submit all the evidence against Asmat Adamjee by the next hearing.