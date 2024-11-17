SC seeks federal govt’s report on audio leak commission

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court Constitution Bench has directed the Attorney General to seek instructions from the federal government regarding the status of the Audio Leak Commission and inform the court accordingly.

A seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, conducted the hearing on the matter. Justice Aminuddin raised questions about the relevance of the commission, noting that its chairman has retired, and another member has been appointed as a Supreme Court judge.

The Attorney General requested time to consult the government, stating, “I need to confirm if the government intends to form a new commission.

The audio leak issue also involves legal questions.” Justice Aminuddin remarked that the case could become irrelevant if a new commission is formed.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar pointed out that the cabinet’s decision to establish the commission still stands, while Justice Jamal Khan Mandukhel inquired whether the government would consult the Chief Justice before nominating judges for the commission.

Responding to this, the Attorney General said that the law does not mandate such consultations. However, Justice Mandukhel emphasized that the court’s authority would not be undermined, asking, “What if the Chief Justice declines to appoint a judge for the commission?”

The hearing was adjourned until next week as the court awaits the government’s response.