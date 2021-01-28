SC seeks local bodies polls schedule from ECP

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): Expressing displeasure over delay in local body polls in provinces on Thursday the top court sought election schedule form Election Commission of Pakistan by February 04.

Hearing a matter relating to local bodies elections in Islamabad on Thursday a two-member bench of Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked it seems that the Election Commission is not taking inference from the Constitution, but from ‘somewhere else’.

During the course of hearing, in response to the court directives Attorney General for Pakistan, Chief Election Commissioner, and other officials of the Commission appeared before the bench. Referring to the Article 6 of the Constitution, Justice Isa observed those creating hurdles in the Constitution’s implementation are committing high treason, adding that he said while addressing the Election Commissioner to step down from the slot if not able to organise the elections.

He further remarked that it seems that democracy is no longer a priority of the election authority.

Justice Isa questioned as to why local bodies were not being held, saying why the masses were deprived of democracy.

Justice Isa further said that not organising by-elections means the authority was not observing directions of the top court saying the top principal law officer should inform the chief executive of the country that “Constitution is more important.”

Responding to the court query the Chief Election Commissioner submitted that local bodies elections would be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 8. Later, adjourning the hearing till February 4, the top court asked the Commissioner to discuss elections matter in the provinces with the officials and submit the minutes of the meeting on the next date of hearing.