SC seeks reply on acquisition of land for setting up of cement factory

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the federal and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa to submit reply on acquisition of land for setting up of Haripur Cement Factory.

A two-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case of land acquisition against increasing the compensation.

During the course of proceedings, the court asked the federal and the provincial government to state the procedure for acquiring land for the establishment of cement factory in Haripur.

The counsel for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government said that the cement factory was being set up for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam.

The feasibility report for setting up of cement factory prepared by Frontier Works Organization (FWO), he added.

He negated the news that the land for the cement factory was acquired by the Frontier Works Organization.

He said that the method of land acquisition had been adopted.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the petitioner had alleged that the land was not taken in accordance with the procedure.

The court sought reply and adjourned the hearing of the case till after Eid.