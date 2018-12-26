SC seeks report from Federal, Provincial govt over drug abuse in educational institutions

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Supreme Court has sought report from Federal and Provincial Governments regarding drugs usage in educational institutions.

During hearing of a case at Lahore Registry of Supreme Court on Wednesday, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar said the usage of drugs is an issue of national level.

He said so far three deaths have been reported from drugs usage in educational institutions.

Hearing a suo-moto case regarding shortage of Ventilators in Hospitals, Chief Justice said provision of ventilators is the government’s responsibility.

Meanwhile, during hearing of another case regarding the alleged dual nationality of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Foreign Office presented its report that the Governor has permanently quit his foreign citizenship.

On this, Supreme Court dismissed the suo-moto case.