SC serves contempt notice on Yasmeen Rashid

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued contempt notices to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, provincial chief secretary, secretary health and others over appointing members of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) without prior approval of the apex court.

The SC also dissolved the new board of commissioners of PHC and ordered the provincial health ministers and others to submit their replies before the court within two days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SC, on November 17, had dissolved the board of Punjab Healthcare and ordered constitution of the new board comprising ‘competent people’ with immediate effect.

The top court bench, during the hearing at SC’s Lahore Registry, had summoned Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and members of the board to inquire about the reasons for resignation of Justice (retd) Amir Raza Khan, who was the head of PHC board.

The chief justice had directed the minister to appoint competent people in the board within two weeks and furnish a report in this regard.