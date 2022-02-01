ISLAMABAD (TLTP): The top court Monday issued a conditional order to resume construction work on a megaproject in Lahore ‘Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project’ (RRUDP), directing the Punjab government to ensure compensation to land owners before commencing construction on acquired land.

Farmers, landowners and developers had invoked the LHC jurisdiction challenging mode and manner of land acquisition proceedings undertaken for the project by Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA). They contended the land acquisition collector, despite a protest by the landowners, passed 18 awards on a single day amounting to billions of rupees. In response to identical petitions, a single-member bench of the Lahore High Court comprising Justice Shahid Karim had declared acquisition of agricultural land for the project unconstitutional and in violation of the fundamental rights of citizens.

It is pertinent to mention that Justice Karim also directed the RUDA to return a loan of Rs5 billion to the Punjab government within two months observing the authority had failed to comply with the laws and initiated the project without a master plan. Justice Karim said the RUDA (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 also failed to cover legal infirmities in the law. The judge ruled that the notification issued under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act 1894 had not been released in accordance with the law. The land collectors failed to legally acquire the land for the project, the judge added.

Challenging the LHC verdict before the Supreme Court in the matter the provincial government urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the decision. The provincial chief law officer submitted that the high court had failed to consider the fact the RUDA ordinance had already adopted the 2015 Master Plan of the Lahore Development Authority and encompassed almost all the schemes falling within the purview of the plan for the RRUDP.

On Monday, during the proceedings, a three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan set aside the LHC verdict saying the construction could go ahead on land where the owners had been paid. However, it restrained the authorities from any work on any land where actual landowners were yet to be compensated. The bench also asked Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais the reason for not filing an intra-court appeal against the high court decision. To this, the AG pointed out that the Supreme Court was the ultimate forum for seeking relief.

The top court remarked that it will review whether intra-court appeals can be made, also saying that the respondents in the case could submit additional documents in the case within a month.

Meanwhile, the prime minister had recorded a video message at the site of the project on Friday, where he also got a detailed briefing about the billion dollars project.

“The project is not about establishing housing societies, but creating a new planned city after Islamabad,” the premier had said.

Explaining other benefits of the project, he said it would save River Ravi as wastewater treatment plants would be installed to treat sewage before draining it into the river. Barrages would be constructed on the river bed to hold water and help increase the water table of Lahore city.

Imran Khan had claimed the riverfront project would turn around the economy and benefit some 40 industries, offer hundreds of jobs and bring in much-needed foreign exchange. “Around $1.5 billion foreign investment has already reached Pakistan for this project,” he announced.

The premier had asserted that the $20 billion project had been planned with minute details in line with modern cities in Malaysia and Dubai.