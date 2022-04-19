SC stops Czech Republic model from flying abroad in drug smuggling case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped Czech Republic model Tereza Hluskova from travelling abroad in drugs smuggling case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the Customs appeal against acquittal of Tereza Hluskova.

During the course of proceedings, the court issued notice to Czech model and stopped her from leaving the country.

Advocate Waqar A Sheikh counsel for the Customs said that Tereza Hluskova was sentenced to eight years in prison by the trial court for smuggling drugs and was later on released by Lahore High Court. He said that the appellate court acquitted the accused. He said that the accused had purchased the ticket and would leave for abroad on April 23.

The court issued notice to Czech model and adjo-urned the hearing till April 20.

Tereza was sentenced to 8 years and eight months in jail by a sessions court in April 2019. She was arrested at Lahore airport.

