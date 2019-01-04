SC summons NAB Chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday was furious at Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and summoned him in his chamber.

CJP Nisar headed a two-member bench and it heard the case regarding allocation of land for the hospital in capital.

During the hearing, Secretary Health informed the court that no progress has been made into allocation of land for the establishment of healthcare facility.

Justice Ejaz ul Ahsan observed that the court had earlier directed the CDA to provide the land within five days. The CDA counsel told the bench that NAB has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

This angered the CJP who summoned the NAB Chairman in his chamber.