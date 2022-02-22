SC suspends acquittal of Brig (R) Hamid

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the acquittal of Brigadier (R) Hamid Mahmood in a corruption case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed accepted the appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the acquittal of Brig (R) Hamid Mahmood.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB Prosecutor said that coal worth $ 2.4 million was purchased from Singapore for Nizampur cement plant.

According to the National Accountability Bureau’s plea, Brig (R) Hamid Mahmood delivered the price of coal to an unrelated person and transferred $ 0.115 million to his account.

The National Accountability Bureau counsel said that there was solid evidence against accused Brig (R) Hamid Mahmood.

He said that it was also proved that the money had also been credited to the accused’s account.

He said that the accountability court sentenced the accused to 12 years while the high court released the accused on appeal.

He pleaded the court to suspend the acquittal of the accused and allow the appeal for hearing.

The court accepted the National Accountability Bureau’s petition and issued notice to Brig (R) Hamid Mahmood.