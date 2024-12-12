SC suspends ECP’s decision to de-seat Adil Bazai

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court’s regular bench has suspended the Election Commission’s decision of November 21 to de-seat Adil Bazai.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the case, with Justice Aqeel Abbasi and Justice Ayesha Malik also part of the bench.

During the hearing, Adil Bazai’s lawyer, Taimoor Aslam, referred to the decision regarding reserved seats.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, smiling, asked Taimoor Aslam, “Do you really want to rely on the decision about reserved seats?” Justice Aqeel Abbasi added, “Now they say amendments have already been made.”

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked, “Has the decision on reserved seats been implemented? Anyway, let’s move forward.”

Justice Ayesha Malik asked, “Can you rely on the reserved seats decision in this case? Was Adil Bazai part of the list of 81 members for reserved seats?”

The regular bench noted that it was informed that the Election Commission could not issue a declaration.

The court was told that determining the political party affiliation of a candidate was the job of a civil court.

Later, the Supreme Court’s regular bench suspended the Election Commission’s decision, issuing notices to all parties involved and adjourning the case until December 12 for further hearing.