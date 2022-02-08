SC suspends LHC verdict on RUDA

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday issued an interim order suspending Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict against Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

As per the interim order, RUDA and related agencies will not do any work outside their jurisdiction.

The order stated that any approval, permits, NOCs and final reports related to the RUDA project will also be presented before the SC.

The parties can make the documents from the High Court case, part of the record for one month, the interim order stated. The legal points raised by the Punjab government are constitutionally worthy of consideration, the interim order stated.

The interim order stated how will the RUDA case be heard in the Supreme Court despite the existence of an intra-court appeal forum in the High Court?

A bench comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi issued a 12-page written order.

Advocate General Ahmed Awais and Additional Advocate General Malik Akhtar Javed gave arguments on behalf of the Punjab Government. LHC annulled the RUDA project beyond its jurisdiction, advocate the Punjab government. The LHC used suo motu powers in violation of the law, the Punjab government lawyer said.

Additional Advocate General Malik Akthar Javed said that 95 per cent landowners did not challenge the RUDA project in High Court.

Only three per cent of the victims had challenged the move to acquire land in Lahore, the Punjab government said. Malik Akthar Javed said there are flaws in the decision of LHC against RUDA. The Punjab government was not made a party in the petition on which the High Court ruled, said Malik Aktar Javed Malik Akthar Javed requested that LHC’s decision against RUDA should be declared null and void. The decision of the LHC should be suspended till the decision of the appeal in the SC, requested Malik Akthar Javed.