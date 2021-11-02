SC takes notice of increasing cases of breast cancer

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday took notice of the increasing cases of breast cancer in the country.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan took notice while hearing a matter of imbedding substandard cardiac stents.

At the outset of hearing, the court directed the federal and provincial governments to provide treatment and testing facilities for breast cancer in all hospitals.

The court observed that there was no mammography or breast cancer treatment facility in any government hospital.

The chief justice said that the separate setup for women in government hospitals should also be ensured and women doctors presence should also be ensured in the staff of specialists in the government hospitals.

The chief Justice said that the majority of women could not afford expensive treatment in private hospitals.

He said that there were no diagnostic arrangements for early detection of breast cancer in women as only well off women could afford expensive treatment from private hospitals. He said that women were of 50 percent of the society and breast cancer was affecting women rapidly.

The court summoned all federal and provincial health secretaries to appear before the court on next date of hearing and also submit details regarding the treatment of breast cancer in their provinces.

Amicus curiae Maj Gen (retd) Azhar Kiayani said that the federal government and the provincial governments had submitted their separate reports regarding cardiac stent’s price and quality.

He said that modern methods of inserting stents were being adopted.

The court directed to provide copies of reports to the concerned parties and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

Supreme Court orders AAG Balochistan to settle financial matters of Nayab Umrani: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) Balochistan to personally settle the financial affairs of Nayab Umrani.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case filed by Nayab Umrani.

Nayab Umrani had filed a petition in July 2018 wherein she alleged that her entire family was murdered in a series of attacks in 2015 in Sindh and Balochistan and on May 31, 2018 her elder sister Sanam Umrani who was a lawyer by profession and fighting her brothers’ murder case was also killed by the same people.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial addressing Nayab Umrani said that her case was causing complications. He asked how many members of her family were killed?

Nayab replied that her mother, sister, brother and sister-in-law had been killed by stepbrothers.

Justice Sajjad said that the problem was that the murder case was still pending in the lower courts.

He said that the apex court could not order about a case which was under trial at Jacobabad sessions court.

He said that she could go wherever she wanted to record a statement. The Supreme Court could order the SP of the area concerned to provide protection, he added.

Nayab said that her sister was killed under police protection. She said that she was the only person of her family and if she visited Jacobabad she could also be murdered.

She pleaded the court to transfer the case to the Islamabad as she was the witness of her sister’s murder.

Justice Bandial said that the apex court could order the Registrar Sindh High Court to arrange video link facility to record statement in Islamabad.

The court directed the Registrar Sindh High Court and Registrar Islamabad High Court to Submit reply regarding video link facility and adjourned hearing of the case for one month.