SC takes notice of Swati’s leaked video matter

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Supreme Court has taken notice of PTI Senator Azam Swati’s alleged video leak case. When Senator Swati reached Supreme Court on Monday to meet Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, he got involved in a verbal spat with police officials who tried to stop the senator from entering the court without permission. However, the CJP called for Swati and the latter went straight to the rostrum.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Bandial told Swati that court’s human rights cell was looking into his case. He remarked that everyone was sad on the leaked video issue. He said that the SC cell had started investigation on the matter. The top judge, however, asked Swati: “You didn’t stay at the SC guest house?”

The PTI senator replied that the CJP was right as he stayed at the Quetta Federal Lodge. The CJP assured Swati that the court was looking into his case and the matter would be investigated as per the law. CJP Bandial further remarked that the court started proceedings on the petition filed by slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother. “We have sought report from the committee which went to Kenya to investigate the murder,” the judge remarked adding that the court could not start investigations on its own.

May Allah grant you patience, the CJP said to Swati. Hearing this, the senator broke down and told the CJP that he could not show the leaked video sent to his family to anyone except the judges. On this, CJP Bandial told Swati that he need not to show this video to anyone. He said he would direct the concerned institutions to remove this video from the internet. He remarked that his case was investigated by its human rights cell. He said he felt sorry for what happened to him.

“You don’t know who your enemies are. We don’t know who did this to you. It’s very difficult to find truth nowadays. Truth hides beneath several layers of lies,” the CJP remarked adding that though his (Swati) case was being investigated by the human rights cell but ‘if you say we will call you again later today’. CJP Bandial further assured the senator that ‘the court will definitely intervene if need be’.

