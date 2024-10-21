SC throws out PTI’s review plea

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s review petition challenging the decision regarding its intra-party elections. The Chief Justice noted in the court’s order that the PTI lawyers failed to present any substantial arguments on the merits of the case.

Justice Musrat Hilali expressed concerns regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s failure to conduct its intra-party elections in a timely manner. “I prefer people who talk on TV rather than talking on TV,” remarked the Chief Justice, highlighting the disconnect between public statements and actual actions.

The court noted that a significant decision was made on January 13, with elections subsequently held on February 8, leading to questions about why PTI did not request a postponement from the Election Commission to conduct its internal elections properly. Justice Hilali pointed out that the party could have sought additional time from the Election Commission during that period. In response, PTI’s lawyer, Hamid Khan, stated, “I said this here then, the court told me that if there is an adjournment, then they will suspend the decision of the Peshawar High Court.”

PTI founder seeks access to personal doctors for medical checkup: The PTI founder Imran has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for his personal doctors to conduct a medical checkup.

As per details, the petition was filed through Imran Khan’s counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry. PTI Founder requested that his personal doctors be allowed to examine him, citing their familiarity with his medical history.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed concern over Imran Khan’s access to information, stating that the party founder is not being provided with newspapers or updates on the constitutional amendments.