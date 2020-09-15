SC to appoint amicus curiae for assistance on ‘Fasad-fil-Arz’

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday while hearing appeals for remission of sentences of terrorism accused, decided to appoint a amicus curiae for assistance on ‘Fasad-fil-Arz’.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case regarding grant of remission in sentence to a prisoner.

During the course of proceedings, the bench stated that an Islamic scholar’s assistance would be sought in dealing with the Fasad-fil-Arz cases.

Justice Umar Bandial said the law was amended in 2006, after which the remission of sentence was abolished. He observed that the accused sentenced before 2006 should have the right to a remission in sentence. Those who wanted to become good people by learning skills or studying should be given a chance, he added.

He said if such accused were not pardoned, then they would become terrorists.

The Additional Advocate General Punjab said no concession could be granted to those involved in terrorism activities.If terrorists were forgiven, there was a danger of Fasad-fil-Arz. Islam also prevented Fasad-fil-Arz, he added.

He said there was a difference between right and concession and those involved in terrorism had no right to concessions. It was at the discretion of the state to reduce the sentence of an accused, he added.

Justice Mushir Alam said the court needed assistance on Fasad-fil-Arz and other various issues.

Later, the case was adjourned for two weeks.