SC to hear review petition seeking Murad’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) has fixed a review petition, seeking disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over allegedly possessing dual nationality, for hearing.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear the case filed by Roshan Ali. The petitioner in his plea said that the Sindh chief minister, while concealing his UAE work permit and his dual nationality and lying in front of the electoral body during the 2013 general elections, is no more truthful and honest, thus he should be declared disqualified.

The plea would be taken up by the SC bench on January 28. Notice has been served to Syed Murad Ali Shah for the hearing. A bench of the apex court had earlier dismissed the appeal of the petitioner against a verdict of Sindh High Court seeking disqualification of the chief minister.

It is to be noted that a Sindh High Court bench had rejected a petition seeking disqualification of Sindh CM for failing to disclose his Canadian nationality and the United Arab Emirates Iqama to the Election Commission of Pakistan.