SC to hear Shaukat Aziz’s petition today

ISLAMABAD (APP):The Supreme Court has constituted a five-member larger bench to hear former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s petition against his termination from the service.

Siddiqui had challenged Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC’s) decision to remove him from the services and seeking setting aside of report/opinion of SJC and Notification issued by Ministry of Law dated October 11, 2018.

The five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah would hear the case on Monday (June 13). The SJC had removed Siddiqui as IHC judge in 2018.

