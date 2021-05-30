SC to hear Shaukat’s appeal today

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday will take up the petition of sacked judge of Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui challenging the notification of the President terminating his service.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear the petition on May 31.

Shaukat had filed an application in the Supreme Court on April 28, requesting for fixing his case at the earliest, as he was going to retire on June 30.