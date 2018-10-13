SC to hold hearing about bringing back Ishaq Dar on Tuesday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has scheduled the case regarding bringing back former finance minister Ishaq Dar from London for hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing of the case will be conducted by a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

This should be noted that the Foreign Ministry has written a letter to the British High Commission for extradition of Ishaq Dar. The ministry will inform the court about the United Kingdom’s response in this regard.

The court has also summoned the attorney general, secretary interior ministry, secretary information, secretary finance and prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau. The director general Federal Investigation Agency has issued a notice to the ex-finance minister in this regard.

The accountability watchdog on October 10 submitted its progress report on auction of the assets possessed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader to the accountability court.

According to the report the NAB has handed over details of Dar’s assets and bank accounts to the Punjab government.

The residence owned by Ishaq Dar in Lahore and the money deposited in his bank accounts have been given under the custody of the Punjab government, the report read.

