SC urges federal, GB govts to resolve judges’ appointments issue

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : A Supreme Court (SC) judge has urged the federal and provincial governments to resolve the issue of judicial appointments in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) through mutual consultation.

During the hearing of the case, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, a member of the five-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, remarked, “Do the governments also need to be told what to do?”

The court sought the federal government’s stance on the conditional withdrawal of the case by the GB government.

It also directed the GB government to submit a written response. The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.