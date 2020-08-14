‘Scared’ Pakistan should avoid defensive mindset: Inzamam

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Former Pakistan cricketer Inzamamul Haq believes that Men in Green batsmen were circumspect on the opening day of the second Test against England at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Pakistan opener Abid Ali scored a half-century but England’s seam bowlers used the muggy conditions to their advantage to restrict the tourists to 126 for five at the close of a rain-hit day. While speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer advised Pakistan batsmen to adopt an aggressive batting approach.

“Pakistan batsmen were scared of playing their shots. If you look at most of their dismissals, their bat was behind their leg. When you meet the ball, your bat should be ahead of your leg. You are getting caught at slips because you are employing a defensive approach,” said Inzamam.

“I request the batsmen and team management to play aggressive cricket, inorder to beat England. Otherwise, we will be depending on rain to save us in this Test,” he added.

Babar Azam (25 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (4 not out) will resume on the second morning, seeking to rescue the innings in their bid to rebound from a three-wicket loss in the first Test.