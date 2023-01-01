SCBA flays postponement of Punjab elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has strongly condemned the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone the April 30 elections in Punjab, terming it an ‘absolute abrogation of the Constitution’.

In a statement, SCBA president Abid Zuberi said that while condemning the ECP’s move said that the Election Commission cannot change the date for elections under any circumstances whatsoever. “The Supreme Court had made it inexplicably clear that elections had to be held within the 90-day time period stipulated under Article 224 (2) of the Constitution. However, it is unfortunate that the Election Commission has acted in such blatant disregard of its Constitutional mandate and the order of apex court,” Zuberi said.

He noted that there was no such provision in the Election Act or the Constitution that allows the Election Commission to conduct elections beyond the 90-day time period stipulated Article 224 (2) of the Constitution. “It is truly unfortunate to see that the Election Commission has grossly misinterpreted the Constitution, the law and order of the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the ECP has acted in excess of jurisdiction and “breached its constitutional mandate”.