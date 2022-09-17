SCCI hails appointment ex-FPCCI chief as CM focal person on EoDB

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) welcomed the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government regarding appointment of former president, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Ghazanfar Bilour as Focal Person of Chief Minister on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), terming its milestone move step toward boosting of provincial economy, businesses and industries.

The SCCI’s president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, senior vice president, Imran Khan Mohmand and vice president Javed Akhtar in a joint statement issued here Saturday congratulated Ghazanfar Bilour for appointing as focal person of Chief Minister on Ease of Doing business (EoDB), calling it a major and important step of the provincial government, which was highly appreciated by the business community.

Senior office bearers of the chamber said the business community stood with former president FPCCI chief Ghanzanfar Bilour in the past and established a concrete liaison with him and took joint initiatives for stabilizing national and provincial economy, easing difficulties of the business community, and creating a better and favorable environment for businesses in the province.

The office bearers expressed the liaison and coordination between provincial government and business community would be further strengthened after appointment of Ghazanfar Bilour as focal person on ‘Ease of Doing Business’, and they would make collective efforts to remove grievances and address problems of the business community.

Hasnain Khurshid said the KP government decision would be highly beneficial for the business community, which is commendable extremely.

The SCCI’s chief assured the Chief Minister Focal Person on EoDB Ghazanfar Bilour for full support and vowed to jointly work for ease of doing business in the province.