SCCI hails setting up of Pakistan Land Port Authority

PESHAWAR (INP): Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has appreciated the government for setting up a proposed Pakistan’s Land Port Authority (PLPA) and making proper consultation with the business community and relevant stakeholders in this regard.

It was hoped that the government’s initiative would discourage illegal trade and remove hurdles in the way of bilateral and transit trade with Afghanistan as well as Central Asian Republic countries, besides it would also facilitate the business community, including exporters and importers by better functioning of affairs at border regions.

This was stated by SCCI Senior Vice President, Engineer Mansoor Elahi while addressing a meeting regarding the proposed Pakistan’s Land Port Authority (PLPA) here at the Customs house on Saturday.

Faiq Muhammad Faizi, former president of SCCI, former SCCI SVP Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Senior Vice president Khalid Shahzad, Chairman SCCI Land Route Standing Committee Imtiaz Ahmed Ali, importers and exporters along with Collector Customs Appraisement Muhammad Saleem, Collector Customs Preventive Kamran Malik, representatives and high officials from ADB, ANF, FIA, and Customs and Border Managements were present in the meeting.

The meeting was told that the Pakistan’s Land Port Authority (PLPA) is going to be established in support of the Asian Development Bank, aimed at modernising the external border of Pakistan.

The officials, while addressing on the occasion say the step would ensure the effective timely and efficient movement of goods, people and vehicles across its international border or facilitate trade at an inland location with a view to relieving traffic infrastructure of congestion and help increase efficiencies related to international trade and logistics.

Participants of the meeting hoped that the government’s initiative can boost economic growth and investment and create vast job opportunities, besides improved exports performance and regional connectivity.

They said the PLPA would help to cut trade costs, ensure trade facilitation and create a conducive business environment, as well as enhancing automation.

SCCI Senior Vice President, Engineer Mansoor Elahi has lauded the government’s move to set up a Pakistan Land Port Authority. He stressed the need of bolstering trade and transit with Afghanistan, especially exports with Central Asian Republic countries.