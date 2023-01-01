SCCI opposes plan for early closure of markets and shops

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry rejected the federal government’s decision regarding early closure of markets and business premises under the energy conservation plan.

Ejaz Khan Afridi, an acting president of the chamber in a statement issued here on Wednesday, strongly objected to the decision of National Economic Council (NEC), calling for closure of markets and shops by 8:00 PM by following the government’s energy conservation plan.

He said the business community generally in the country particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which had been affected by terrorism is currently in difficult situations under the prevailing circumstances.

Keeping in view the prevalent economic conditions, Mr Afridi said that the country’s economy and businesses couldn’t afford such business-hostile decisions of the incumbent coalition government.

The SCCI acting chief said the NEC’s decision was tantamount economic murder of traders’ community and venomous for businesses and the national economy.

He was of the view that the government’s decision created unrest among the business community.

He, therefore, urged the federal government to review its decision in the best interest of the national economy and businesses and not implement it.

Let business and commercial activities flourish in the country, he demanded. Afridi said the government should take initiatives for providing relief to the business community rather than elevate their miseries by such anti-businesses decisions.

Commercial and trade activities are reeling under the prevailing scenario, the SCCI acting chief said.

He added traders’ community has been compelling on starvation owing to implementation of government’s flawed economic policies. The SCCI acting president made it clear that anti-traders policies were unacceptable to them.

He warned the government for agitation if the government didn’t scrap its decision regarding closure of markets and shops by 8:00 PM.

Afridi urged the federal and provincial governments to keep opening markets, shops and bazaars till late night to flourish business and economic activities in the country.