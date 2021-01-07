SCCI, PIA to sign agreement to facilitate business community

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and a team of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Peshawar, here on Thursday agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the business community.

The agreement will soon sign between SCCI and PIA, meant to provide better and timely facilities to business community through the national flag carrier airline, this was stated during a meeting between the chamber president Sherbaz Bilour and a team of PIA Peshawar, headed by District Manager, Ms Saima Aslam here the SCCI house.

Engineer Manzoor Elahi and Junaid Altaf senior vice president and vice president of the chamber, PIA SPO Samiullah and Cargo Sale Manager (CSM) Muhammad Daud were present in the meeting.

The meeting unanimously agreed a formal agreement will be signed between SCCI and PIA to facilitate the business community through the national flag carrier airline.

Sherbaz Bilour asked the PIA to announce special incentives and packages for the business community, especially in cargo service. He furthermore emphasized that a one-window operation service should be launched to facilitate the business community. He stressed the need for taking further initiatives to restore the image of the national flag carrier airline.

On the occasion, Sherbaz Bilour informed that SCCI is going to launch a special incentive scheme for the business community in collaboration with different private institutions and companies for this purpose, he added a special incentive card will be issued to members of the SCCI.

Therefore, he asked the PIA to take such initiatives to incentivize the business community at every level that would help to increase the tendency of the traders, exporters and importers thought the national carrier airline, as well as it would also support to make the PIA as a profit making entity.

Earlier, PIA team head, Ms Saima Aslam apprised the SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour regarding various packages, schemes and facilities, which were being offered by the PIA across the country.

The PIA team fully agreed with recommendations and proposals of the SCCI, assuring that the ideas will be shared with top management of the PIA to implement them with true letter and spirit.