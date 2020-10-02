Schenker terms agreement between Israel and Lebanon for agreeing on mutually maritime boundary a landmark step

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker has said that the governments of Israel and Lebanon announced an agreement on a common framework to begin discussions focused on establishing a mutually agreed maritime boundary.

He said that as Secretary Pompeo noted in his statement, this landmark agreement between the two parties on a common framework for maritime discussions will allow both countries to begin discussions that have the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for Lebanese and Israeli citizens alike.

The agreement was brokered by the United States and is a result of nearly three years of intense diplomatic engagement. The U.S. has been requested by both parties to participate as mediator and facilitator in the maritime discussions, he added.

This he said during an interview, he further said that we note that this is a framework to begin discussions. It is not the actual agreement upon the delineation of the maritime boundary or upon sharing of potential resources. That will be the subject of the discussions that will take place between the two sides. But that said, we encourage both sides to take advantage of this opportunity to reach a mutual, beneficial agreement.

Assistant secretary added that this agreement provides a basis for convening discussions on the boundary between the two countries, and they will hopefully come to a resolution that will enable both sides to benefit from the resources in this area of dispute, which is about 855 square kilometers. So – and if you’ve seen a map, 8, 9, and 10 are in the vicinity, but also there are Israeli assets that are close to the disputed area as well. So hopefully this will be able to sort that out and enable both parties to move forward and benefit economically from the resources.

He added that I know the Secretary had flown to Sudan directly from Israel on this trip of two months ago. I think that there is a changed regional environment that is unmistakable.

Regarding the Hizballah, he said that Hizballah has played a – plays a spoiler role. I think that there is a consensus in Lebanon that these are resources that are required and should be exploited, and I think Israel would like to further develop its resources, and it would be adding to regional stability, I think, if we can move ahead on that front.