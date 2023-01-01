Scholars and religious schools are the valuable assets of Pakistan: Soomro

F.P. Report

LARKANA: While addressing the training convocation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam held at Jamia-e-Islamiya, the great seminary of Mehran Valley, Larkana, Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, said that the scholars and religious madrassas of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Niazi is a valuable asset while talking about Islam, he is an agent of Israel himself, his children are in the house of Jews, apart from Islam, there is education of devotion and worship in other religions, but not in Islam.

There is a system of Jihad government and international leadership. He further said that there has been such a change in today’s ideas and world events that you cannot serve the Muslim Ummah without knowing them. Mola a Abdul RazzajbAbid Lakho and other scholars participated in the program