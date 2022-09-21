School owners, students, teacher protest against schools closure

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Private school owners, teachers, students, their parents and business community on Wednesday staged protest against closures of schools and business activities in university town area, Peshawar.

The private school owners have said that the education sector has already suffered a lot due to covid-19 pandemic and now district administration is creating hurdle in the way of educational institutions and making their lives difficult.

They said that the district administration has put the future of students at stake by sealing the institutions. They informed that the district administration has sealed all most 50 Institutions in the area due to which 25000 students have been affected.

“We are compelled to organized classes under the open sky in this hot weather for the sake of students” said by school teachers.

The business community has said that almost 10,000 people will lost their jobs by closing the business activities in the area.

They have demanded from Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and other competent authorities to take notice of the issue and give order for opening the educational institution to save the precious times of students.