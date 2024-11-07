School principal, four teachers killed in road accident in D.G. Khan

F.P. Report

D.G. KHAN : Collision between a school van and a truck in Sakhi Sarwar road of Punjab’s district Dera Ghazi Khan kills four female teachers and principal.

As per rescue officials, a truck rammed into a school van as a result school principal and four teachers died on the spot while seven got injured.

Rescue teams reached the incident spot after getting the information and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The dead have been identified as Principal Syed Amjad, female teachers, Kiran, Nosheen, and Tahira.