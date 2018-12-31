School reopens in Helmand’s Baghran after 30 years

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): A school in the Baghran district of southern Helmand province has been reactivated after 30 years, at a time when the Taliban are in control of the district.

Deshu and Baghran are two districts which have been under the Taliban control for the past 15 years and the government has never captured them.

Helmand education director Daud Shah Safari said 15 schools had been approved for Baghran district but only one school reopened in Pai Sang locality.

He said the primary school has around 200 students currently being taught by only four teachers who had studied region while proper administrative mechanism for the school would be set up later.

“The school was made functional with support of religious scholars and tribal elders and efforts are underway to revive all the 15 schools in the district,” he said.

According to Safari, the school was currently being run in an old government building with no chairs, desks and concrete floor, but he promised to equip the school with everything it needs in the coming days.

Provincial Council member Abdul Hameed Akhundzada said schools in Baghran could not be activated because the Taliban’s opposition and people’s lack of interest.

Mohammad Akbar, a resident of Baghran, said he was really happy after the school was made functional in the district.

“One generation of our children was deprived of schooling, it is a positive move that a school has been made operational,” he said.

Governor Mohammad Yasin Khan said the school in Baghran district was reopened with support of local elders and ulema. He added besides Baghran district, schools in Deshu, Khanshin and other districts would be opened as well.