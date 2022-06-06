Schools faces shortage of teachers, textbooks, uniforms

KABUL (Tolo News): With three months having passed since the start of the educational year, many schools are facing a shortage of teachers, textbooks and uniforms. The students said that these challenges have affected their education.

“There are no lessons in the school even if I go to the school … I am also the breadwinner of the family,” said Parwiz, a student. TOLOnews reached out to Khwaja Abdullah Ansari High School in Kabul. The students and teachers at the school are complaining about the same problems.

“Our only problem is the time change of female and male students. We don’t have some teachers due to the changes,” said Ghulam Sediqqi, headmaster of the Khwaja Abdullah Ansari High School. There are some textbooks in some schools which have not been read yet by the students even as the middle-year examination is expected to start next month.

“Our message to the Islamic Emirate, particularly to the Ministry of Education, is to take practical steps in providing textbooks,” said Ruhllah, a teacher. “A uniform is an identification of a student which disciplines the student,” said a teacher. This comes as the Ministry of Education admits the problems within the schools but said the suspension of international aid to the Afghan education sector is the reason for it.

“After the changes in the country, some problems occurred. They (international community) ceased aid but through the efforts of the Ministry of Education, we were able to solve some of the issues,” said Zahid Saleemi, an official of the ministry. TOLOnews has tried to document the existing challenges in the Kabul schools on video but due to restrictions on access to information it was not able to do so.

