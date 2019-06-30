Schools in Sindh to reopen tomorrow

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh School Education Department has clarified that the provincial government has not made any extension in summer vacation and all government and private educational institutions in the province will reopen from July 1, 2019.

In a statement on Sunday, Secretary School Education Department Sindh said new educational session will also begin in all private and government institutions from tomorrow.

The secretary advised parents to send their children to schools in accordance with the schedule released for the education sessions.