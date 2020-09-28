Schools reopen across Sindh with strict COVID-19 guidelines

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Schools across Sindh have reopened for middle and primary classes from today (Monday) under the strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

After a pause of seven months, all public and private schools have reopened for grades one to eight. Strict implementation of SOPs was also ensured at entry points of schools.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani stressed coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and precautionary measures once again, warning that strict action would be taken against all private and public educational institutions who failed to implement such measures.

He appealed to parents to ensure their children comply with these measures as well.

Last week, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had opposed the decision to reopen primary schools in haste as the coronavirus rate is increasing in the province.

Dr Azra had said that the rate of coronavirus infections is increasing in Sindh. She opposed the decision to reopen schools in the current situation. She added that primary schools should not be reopened in haste.