Schools to remain close till April 28th

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As COVID-19 cases spike at a rapid pace across country, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood announce extending of closure of schools till April 28th, Tuesday.

While addressing the press conference, the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said that the schools from class 1 to 08 will be dysfunctional till April 28 in affected districts.

The decision has been taken in order to prevent children from third wave of COVID-19, the Minister said. Regarding grade 9th and grade 12th, it has been decided that the classes from grade 09 to 12 will resume on April 19 under strict coronavirus SOPs, the Minister said.

Noting that the decisions regarding closure and opening of schools was taken in the meeting held at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC meeting was participated by the inter provincial health and education ministers who unanimously agreed upon the decisions taken during the Forum.

Briefing the media on the important matter, Federal Education Minister said that all provincial education and health ministers negotiated on two things, one to decide fate of educational institutions that were closed till April 11 and second, to decide examinations schedule.

Importantly, it has been announced that there were two types of exams i.e International exams such as O & A level, and national level exams.

The Minister clarified that according to Education Minister Punjab as many as 13 districts were affected and there will be no classes till April 28.

Whereas Sindh has decided to close down classes from grade 1-8.

As far as other provinces are concerned, they would also decide their most affected districts and halt all kind of education till April 28.

As per the decisions taken in the NCOC meeting, Minister Shaqat further briefed media regarding universities saying that the universities in the affected districts had been asked to carry on online classes till next decision, while in other districts the universities would continue their classes as per routine.

Minister for Education underlined that “A further review to be made on April 28 in which it will be decided that staggered classes should continue or halt them till eid”. Regarding the examination, he remarked that

Shafqat Mahmood said that from grade 9 to12 the staggered classes will be resumed from April 19 for preparation of their exams.

He said that around 04 million students of 30 educational boards of the country would appear in the matriculation and intermediate level exams; therefore it has been decided to start these exams in 3rd week of May under strict SOPs.

Shafqat Mehmood further added that the universities had also been recommended to extend the date of exams and physical classes in affected districts.

Furthermore he mentioned that the Higher Education Commission will decide in that regard with consultation of other stakeholders.

Highlighting the O and A level examination, he mentioned that the number of O and A levels students was only 85,000 across the country and all ministers collectively decided to hold Cambridge exams as per schedule.

Commenting that the Cambridge pledged to ensure strict SOPs while holding its exams. He further added that in the Cam-bridge exams, the number of students to appear in its first examination is 4,000.

While addressing students query regarding cancellation of exams, he said that all regional countries except Bangladesh were taking their exams, adding around 80 percent countries in the world were holdings exams.

Moreover, Minister also recommended students to focus on exams preparation adding that “All education ministers had demanded to hold examinations for students bright future.”