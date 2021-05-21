F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government will keep the schools in Lahore shut as the coronavirus positivity rate in the city is more than five percent, the criteria set by the NCOC for opening educational institutions in any area, on Friday, quoting sources.

The sources also quoted Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas as saying that schools will remain closed in Lahore due to the high number of Covid-19 cases.

Murad Raas further divulged that hectic consultations are underway regarding the opening of the schools and the provincial government is trying to increase the rate of opening the schools in districts where the coronavirus cases ratio is less than five percent.

Murad Raas said a final decision will be taken today about the schools reopening.

It has been reported that education authorities in Punjab are hoping that the rule set by the NCOC of the five percent positivity ratio may be revised.

Earlier, Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said that he will update about the reopening of public and private schools in Punjab within 24 hours, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

In a tweet uploaded on Thursday, Murad Raas urged people to follow SOPs issued by the government in order to stem the coronavirus spread.

Earlier, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced the opening of educational institutes from May 24 in all those districts where the positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases is less than five percent.

The decisions came in an NCOC session held under the chairmanship of Asad Umar and was co-chaired by Lt General Hamooduz Zaman Khan.

SAPM Health, Sindh Health Minister and Chief Secretaries of all federating units attended the session via video link.