Scientific and Research Seminar of Art in Recent 100 Year held

KABUL (Agencies): Initiated by the Ministry of Information and Culture, Scientific and Re- search Seminar of Art in Recent 100 Year was held here in Kabul.

At the outset, Prof. Mohammad Rasul Bawary, the Deputy to the Ministry of Information and Culture noted that at the seminar, artists have provided information about seven art works in the recent hundred years, the agency quoted.

The deputy minister said the High Council of Art reflects coordination and coordination of the artists, but said the council’s work and activities were not satisfactory, according to the agency.

He noted that if there was not coordination and cooperation between the artists, they will not reach their goals. Meanwhile, a message from the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani was read out by Dr. Tareq Rashad, advisor to the Ministry of Information and Culture, saying arts have faced ups and downs for the last 100 years and ‘your efforts indicates various fields of arts in the recent 100 years.’

“You are now gathered to identify grounds to bring arts in life and make clear the availed problems,” the message read. To conclude with, a 7-point statement was also read out by Mahboba Babakarkhil, in which the situation of arts was analyzed. The statement said the related seven section of art was duty band to organize scientific seminars to separately analyze the art situation to over- come challenges facing art.