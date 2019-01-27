SCO hopes for swift beginning of talks between Afghan govt, Taliban

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has expressed the hope that direct talks between Afghan government and the Taliban would be launched soon, an official said on Sunday.

This was stated by SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov during a meeting with Hi Peace Council (HPC) Secretary Umar Daudzai who is on an official trip to China, Ihsanullah Tahiri, spokesman for the peace body said on Sunday.

Norov, who hails from Uzbekistan and serves as SCO secretary general, recalled development projects spearheaded by his country and the SCO in Afghanistan during the meeting.

He said peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for the region and expressed his desire for the prompt launch of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

He said peace in Afghanistan was vital and effective for regional economic uplift.

Daudzai admired the cooperation of SCO and continued support of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan and briefed the SCO secretary general on recent achievements of peace and reconciliation process.

Afghanistan is an observing member of the SCO. The organization has eight permanent members, including India and Pakistan.

