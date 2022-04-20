MOSCOW (TASS): The deputy foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries held consultations in Moscow on Wednesday, at which they stressed the need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan as soon as possible. This is stated in the message of the Russian diplomatic department.

“Particular attention was paid to the state of affairs in Afghanistan. The agreed position of the SCO was emphasized in favor of the early formation of an inclusive government with the participation of representatives of all ethno-political and religious groups of the Afghan society, the restoration of peace in this country and its economic revival as an important factor in ensuring stability in the region,” – informed on Smolenskaya Square.

The Foreign Ministry said that the participants of the meeting, chaired by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, discussed in detail the issues of “further strengthening the SCO and developing multifaceted cooperation” in the context of current processes in global politics and the economy. “The concurring intention was confirmed to deepen coordination in international affairs, primarily in the UN and other interstate associations, in the interests of increasing the contribution of the SCO to the formation of a multipolar architecture based on mutual respect, equal cooperation, equal and indivisible security,” the message says.

The parties also expre-ssed their readiness to “inc-rease efforts to improve the mechanisms of joint struggle against international terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking, trans-border organized crime” in order to ensure security in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization region.

Related