SCO Summit: A strategic opportunity for Pakistan and the region

Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

The upcoming meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Pakistan this month presents a significant diplomatic event for the region and beyond. In the current regional context, characterized by political tensions, economic uncertainty, and evolving security challenges, this meeting comes as a breath of fresh air. The SCO, an intergovernmental organization founded in 2001, has grown in importance over the years, bringing together countries with shared interests in maintaining peace, stability, and cooperation in a dynamic and complex international environment.

The history of the SCO dates back to the end of the Cold War, when nations in Central Asia sought new platforms for regional dialogue and security cooperation. Initially founded by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the SCO aimed to address border security issues and foster trust among its members. Over time, the organization expanded its scope to include broader concerns such as combating terrorism, extremism, separatism, and promoting economic cooperation.

In 2017, Pakistan and India were admitted as full members, adding further geopolitical significance to the organization.

Today, the SCO consists of eight full members: China, Russia, Pakistan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Additionally, there are several observer states, including Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia, as well as dialogue partners like Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. The SCO’s member states account for nearly half of the world’s population and represent some of the fastest-growing economies, making it an influential player in global affairs.

The SCO’s importance lies not only in its geographic expanse but also in the diversity of its member states. It serves as a platform where countries with differing political systems, historical backgrounds, and economic aspirations can engage in dialogue. For Pakistan, membership in the SCO has been particularly valuable.

It has provided an avenue for Islamabad to enhance its diplomatic ties with key regional players such as China and Russia, while also engaging in discussions with India on issues of mutual concern. The SCO’s focus on counterterrorism has aligned with Pakistan’s own security concerns, particularly in the context of its ongoing fight against extremism and militancy.

As Pakistan prepares to host this month’s SCO meeting, the event is expected to draw attention from across the globe, bringing representatives from all member states and observers to Islamabad.

The timing of this meeting is crucial, given the current state of affairs in the region. The withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan has left a security vacuum that the SCO members are keen to address. Afghanistan, an observer state in the organization, remains a focal point of concern for many SCO countries, particularly Pakistan and the Central Asian states that share borders with it. The stability of Afghanistan is essential for regional security, and the SCO provides a platform where these concerns can be discussed and addressed collectively.

Economically, the SCO presents opportunities for enhanced cooperation in areas such as trade, infrastructure development, and energy. With Pakistan’s strategic location along key trade routes, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the meeting could result in discussions that further integrate Pakistan into regional and global trade networks.

The presence of China, a major investor in Pakistan’s infrastructure and energy projects, further underscores the potential economic benefits of the SCO’s engagement in the region. Additionally, Russia’s growing interest in South Asia offers new avenues for bilateral and multilateral cooperation in energy, defense, and technology.

The impact of the SCO conference on Pakistan’s international image is also of significance. Pakistan has faced diplomatic challenges in recent years, particularly in its relations with India and the United States.

Hosting an international event of this magnitude provides Pakistan with an opportunity to project itself as a responsible member of the global community, committed to regional stability and cooperation.

The participation of high-level delegations from member countries will enhance Pakistan’s diplomatic profile, providing a platform for Islamabad to engage in meaningful dialogue with global powers on issues ranging from security to trade.

Moreover, the SCO meeting in Pakistan highlights the organization’s growing role as a multilateral forum that can address not only security issues but also economic and political challenges. The discussions during this conference are expected to focus on regional security, counterterrorism, and economic cooperation, all of which are vital for Pakistan’s national interests. In a world increasingly defined by shifting alliances and global uncertainties, the SCO offers a stable and inclusive platform for Pakistan to engage with its neighbors and beyond.

Lastly, the upcoming SCO meeting in Pakistan presents a unique opportunity for the country to strengthen its diplomatic relations, address regional security concerns, and enhance its role in regional economic development. The presence of key global and regional players underscores the importance of the event, which comes at a critical juncture for both Pakistan and the region.

As the member countries convene in Islamabad, the SCO continues to evolve as a vital forum for dialogue and cooperation, one that holds promise for fostering peace and stability in a region marked by both challenges and opportunities. For Pakistan, the meeting offers a chance to reinforce its commitment to multilateralism and regional cooperation, while showcasing its potential as a bridge between South Asia, Central Asia, and beyond.