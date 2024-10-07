SCO summit: Govt announces three-day public holiday in twin cities

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : As the SCO summit is about to commence in the country, the federal government has announced a three-day public holiday in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the cabinet division which said that there would be holiday on October 14, 15 and 16.

“All private and state institutions will be remain closed,” the notification read.

The SCO summit would take place on October 15 and 16. The upcoming moot is of key importance as it will also be attended by India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar – the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade.

Moreover, in light of the major summit in the country, the Pakistan Army troops have also been deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution.